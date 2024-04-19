IPL 2024: Jadeja's Fifty Powers CSK To 176/6 Against LSG

Apart from Jadeja (57 not out, 40b, 5x4s, 1x6), Ajinkya Rahane (36, 24b, 5x4s, 1x6), Moeen Ali (30, 20b, 3x6s) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (28 not out, 9b, 3x4s, 2x6s) too chipped in with handy contributions after CSK were asked to bat first.