India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online?

India will aim to extend their lead to 2–0 in the three-match ODI series when they take on New Zealand in Rajkot on Wednesday, Jan. 14. The Men in Blue secured victory in the first game at Vadodara, reaching the target of 301 with four wickets left.

Chasing over 300, Virat Kohli anchored India’s innings with a well-judged 93 from 91 deliveries. Useful contributions from Shubman Gill (56) and Shreyas Iyer (49) helped build momentum before a brief collapse raised concerns. Those were settled by KL Rahul, whose unbeaten 29 carried India to the target.

India’s win masked a few shortcomings, particularly with the bat. The bowlers set a solid platform by limiting New Zealand to 300, but the middle order wavered after Kohli was dismissed.

The opening match highlighted the importance of Virat Kohli and Daryl Mitchell to their respective sides, with both narrowly missing centuries. Kohli, less burdened by responsibility, appears freer at the crease, while Mitchell will again need to shoulder the bulk of New Zealand’s batting effort.

Following Washington Sundar’s injury, Ayush Badoni has been named as his replacement, largely on the back of his contributions with the ball in recent outings. Given that Nitish Kumar Reddy is already in the squad, Badoni’s potential debut could hinge on conditions, while Arshdeep Singh is in contention to come in for Prasidh Krishna.