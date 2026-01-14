India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online?
IND vs NZ ODI Series 2026: India holds a 1–0 advantage in the three-match series and will look to seal the series in Rajkot.
India will aim to extend their lead to 2–0 in the three-match ODI series when they take on New Zealand in Rajkot on Wednesday, Jan. 14. The Men in Blue secured victory in the first game at Vadodara, reaching the target of 301 with four wickets left.
Chasing over 300, Virat Kohli anchored India’s innings with a well-judged 93 from 91 deliveries. Useful contributions from Shubman Gill (56) and Shreyas Iyer (49) helped build momentum before a brief collapse raised concerns. Those were settled by KL Rahul, whose unbeaten 29 carried India to the target.
India’s win masked a few shortcomings, particularly with the bat. The bowlers set a solid platform by limiting New Zealand to 300, but the middle order wavered after Kohli was dismissed.
The opening match highlighted the importance of Virat Kohli and Daryl Mitchell to their respective sides, with both narrowly missing centuries. Kohli, less burdened by responsibility, appears freer at the crease, while Mitchell will again need to shoulder the bulk of New Zealand’s batting effort.
Following Washington Sundar’s injury, Ayush Badoni has been named as his replacement, largely on the back of his contributions with the ball in recent outings. Given that Nitish Kumar Reddy is already in the squad, Badoni’s potential debut could hinge on conditions, while Arshdeep Singh is in contention to come in for Prasidh Krishna.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Date And Time
The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on Jan. 14 from 1:30 p.m. IST.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Venue
The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live Telecast
The live telecast of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will be available on the Star Sports Network.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live Streaming
Fans in India can watch the live stream of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand on the JioHotstar app and website.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Predicted XI
India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
New Zealand: Michael Bracewell (C), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (WK), Glenn Phillips, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Zak Foulkes, Adithya Ashok/Jayden Lennox