India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Must-Win Match For Kiwis As Hosts Look To Seal Series In Rajkot

New Zealand have their task cut out when they take on India in the second match of the three-match ODI series to be played in Rajkot on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. The Blackcaps will have to win this match in order to avoid a series defeat.

India won the series opener by four wickets played in Vadodara last Sunday. Captain Shubman Gill won the toss and asked New Zealand to bat first. The Kiwis posted a healthy score of 300/8 in 50 overs thanks to half-centuries from Devon Conway (56 in 67 balls), Henry Nicholls (62 in 69 balls) and Daryl Mitchell (84 in 71 balls).

During the chase, India lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma early, but Gill's patient fifty (56 in 71 balls) and Virat Kohli's masterful innings of 93 from 91 balls ensured that the match never drifted too far away from them. Towards the end, KL Rahul and Harshit Rana hit 29 runs each as India reached home with one over to spare.

New Zealand can take pride from the fact that their side comprised of several inexperienced players, yet the team tested India to the limits.

The Blackcaps will be banking on the experience of Conway, Nicholls, Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and Kyle Jamieson to pull one back in the series.

India are nearly playing their full-strength ODI squad and the team has enough players to bank upon to take an unprecedented lead in the series.

In Vadodara, the team were dealt with a blow as all-rounder Washington Sundar got injured. He has subsequently been ruled out of the series and has been replaced by batter Ayush Badoni.

It remains to be seen if Badoni gets to make his international debut in Rajkot or will India give Nitish Kumar Reddy a chance to perform.

It has been over 45 years since New Zealand last won a bilateral ODI series on Indian soil. To change history the first step will be to avoid a defeat in Rajkot.