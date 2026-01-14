ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup: Winners List, Most Wins, Runs, Wickets And Other Records

The 2026 edition of the ICC U19 men's Cricket World Cup will be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia from Jan. 15 to Feb. 6. The tournament will feature the world's 16 best U19 sides vying for the coveted trophy. Australia are the defending champion.

Apart from them, India, England, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand will be in contention. These formidable sides will be joined in the race by co-hosts Zimbabwe as well as the USA, Japan, Scotland, Ireland, Afghanistan and Tanzania.

Over the years, the U19 World Cup has given promising young talents from across the globe a chance to shine and claim higher honours. These youthful performers then seamlessly transition to their respective countries' first-class and senior domestic game, from where they could even don the cap at the international stage. The journey of many of the world's greatest cricketers begin with the U19 World Cup.