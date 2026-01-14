Business NewsSportsICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup: Winners List, Most Wins, Runs, Wickets And Other Records
ADVERTISEMENT

ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup: Winners List, Most Wins, Runs, Wickets And Other Records

Revisiting the previous winners and highest run-getters and wicket-takers in the history of the ICC U19 World Cup.

14 Jan 2026, 09:05 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup
India skipper Uday Saharan was the leading run-scorer of the tournament in 2024. (Photo source: X/@BCCI)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The 2026 edition of the ICC U19 men's Cricket World Cup will be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia from Jan. 15 to Feb. 6. The tournament will feature the world's 16 best U19 sides vying for the coveted trophy. Australia are the defending champion.

Apart from them, India, England, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand will be in contention. These formidable sides will be joined in the race by co-hosts Zimbabwe as well as the USA, Japan, Scotland, Ireland, Afghanistan and Tanzania. 

Over the years, the U19 World Cup has given promising young talents from across the globe a chance to shine and claim higher honours. These youthful performers then seamlessly transition to their respective countries' first-class and senior domestic game, from where they could even don the cap at the international stage. The journey of many of the world's greatest cricketers begin with the U19 World Cup.

ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup: Historic Winners 

ALSO READ

ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Schedule, Venues, Groups, Format, Squads And Live Streaming Details
Opinion
ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Schedule, Venues, Groups, Format, Squads And Live Streaming Details
Read More

ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup: Most Wins

ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup: Most Runs

ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup: Most Wickets 

ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup: Other Records

Highest Team Totals -

Lowest Team Totals-

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT