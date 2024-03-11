Here's What UP Warriorz Need To Do To Qualify For WPL 2024 Playoffs

UP Warriorz will need to win their last match against Gujarat Giants and would need Mumbai Indians to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their match on March 12 to secure third place and a berth in the playoffs.

If UP Warriorz registers a win against Gujarat Giants and RCB also ends up winning their game against Mumbai Indians on March 12 then it would come down to the net run rate as both UP Warriorz and RCB will end up with 8 points each. In such a scenario, UP Warriorz would need to secure a huge victory margin against Gujarat to ensure their net run rate goes above that of RCB's, and at the same time ensure that the margin of victory for RCB is less.

UP Warriorz will be eliminated from the competition if they lose their match against Gujarat Giants, which would then open the doors for RCB to secure third spot with Gujarat Giants having only a mathematical chance of snatching that place if they win against Delhi Capitals in their last game.