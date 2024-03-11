Here's What UP Warriorz Need To Do To Qualify For WPL 2024 Playoffs
UP Warriorz are currently fourth in the WPL Points Table with six points and a net run rate of -0.365.
UP Warriorz will take on Gujarat Giants in match 18 of the Womens' Premier League 2024 on Monday March 11, 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz will come into this fixture on the back of a morale-boosting 1-run victory over table-toppers Delhi Capitals, which kept them in the hunt for the playoffs. Playing their last group stage game, this will be a do-or-die game for the UP Warriorz side.
In their last match against Gujarat Giants on March 1, the Warriorz side recorded a comfortable six wickets victory, thanks to their overseas players Sophie Ecclestone (3 key wickets) and Grace Harris (60* runs off just 33 balls).
WPL 2024 Points Table
Ahead of the Monday night game between UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants, here is how the WPL 2024 points table stands.
Here's How UP Warriorz can ensure a place in the WPL 2024 playoffs
UP Warriorz will need to win their last match against Gujarat Giants and would need Mumbai Indians to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in their match on March 12 to secure third place and a berth in the playoffs.
If UP Warriorz registers a win against Gujarat Giants and RCB also ends up winning their game against Mumbai Indians on March 12 then it would come down to the net run rate as both UP Warriorz and RCB will end up with 8 points each. In such a scenario, UP Warriorz would need to secure a huge victory margin against Gujarat to ensure their net run rate goes above that of RCB's, and at the same time ensure that the margin of victory for RCB is less.
UP Warriorz will be eliminated from the competition if they lose their match against Gujarat Giants, which would then open the doors for RCB to secure third spot with Gujarat Giants having only a mathematical chance of snatching that place if they win against Delhi Capitals in their last game.
Here are the last three matches of the league stage before WPL 2024 moves ahead with the eliminator being played on Friday and finals on Sunday.
March 11: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
March 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 13: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants