'King Kohli' Reclaims No.1 Crown In ICC ODI Rankings After Five Years

Virat Kohli has become the no.1 batter in the ODIs on the back of good performances in the format in the recent months, according to the latest rankings published by the International Cricket Council.

Kohli struck an unbeaten 74 in Australia late October. The star batter then hit two hundreds and a fifty in the three-match ODI series against South Africa in Dec.

Kohli carried his good form into domestic cricket as well where he played two matches for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The batting maestro notched the scores of 65 not out and 131 in the two games.

Following a short stint in domestic cricket, the 37-year-old started the New Year in good form as he struck a 91-ball 93 against New Zealand in the series opener in Vadodara. His innings was helpful in India clinching the match by 4 wickets.

Kohli is followed by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell on the ranking charts. The Kiwi struck a hundred in a ODI match at home last November against India in Vadodara where he played an innings of 84.

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are the two other Indian batters in top five of the ranking charts. Rohit has dropped down two spots and is now ranked third while the Indian ODI captain is ranked fifth.

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran separates Rohit and Gill on the chart by claiming the fourth spot.

India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, who is making an international return in the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand following an injury in Australia, is ranked 10th.