India Open: Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt Slams Playing Conditions At Stadium

Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt on Tuesday launched fresh criticism of playing conditions at the new venue of IG Stadium, saying the shift in halls has done little to address the "unhealthy surroundings" for players, a charge firmly refuted by the Badminton Association of India.

The BAI has moved this year's India Open Super 750 to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium from the KD Jadhav Hall, keeping in mind the World Championships in August which the country will be hosting after 17 years.

"I am happy with the court conditions but not with health conditions," Blichfeldt told reporters.

The Danish world number 20, who has advanced to the second round, said she had hoped the change of venue would lead to tangible improvements, but found the conditions largely unchanged.

"I actually hoped it was going to be better than the other hall. I think it’s still very dirty and really unhealthy for all the players. Everyone is warming up in two layers of pants and winter jackets and gloves and hats," Blichfeldt told PTI video. "It’s not good warm-up preparation for a player who has to go on court and move fast and go in splits. I know everyone is doing their best to make the conditions better for the players, but I think there is still a way to go."

Rejecting the player’s views, BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra said: "Mia’s comments were made in a broader context around general playing conditions and personal health sensitivities, and not about the playing arena at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open specifically."

"She has clearly stated that the competition venue itself is well maintained. As mentioned in her conversation regarding the warm-up area, it is important to note that she was referring to the KD Jadhav Stadium, which is the training venue, and not the main playing arena."

"As an athlete who is more sensitive to dust and environmental factors, she was sharing a personal perspective on how conditions can sometimes impact her health. The playing arena has been kept clean, dirt-free and pigeon-free, and several players have expressed satisfaction with the conditions at the venue," he said in a statement.

Blichfeldt had criticised the conditions at the KD Jadhav hall too as "unhealthy and unacceptable" when it hosted the last edition of the India Open.

"To be honest, no," she said when asked if the conditions had improved. "Yesterday when I came to the warm-up courts, there were birds flying around and shitting on the court. That’s really unhealthy and not normal."

"But again, I'm sure that everyone around in the Indian association and everyone as a volunteer here do their best. So I'm hoping that it's going to be even better for the World Championships in the summer."