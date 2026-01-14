Badminton: Anders Antonsen Withdraws From India Open Citing Delhi's Polluted Air
Antonsen's withdrawal comes a day after after his countrywoman Mia Blichfeldt had criticised the playing conditions of the venue.
Danish Badminton star Anders Antonsen has withdrawn from the ongoing India Open tournament citing Delhi's polluted air as the reason. Antonsen, ranked No. 2 in the world in men's singles, posted a story on his Instagram account where he wrote about his withdrawal from the tournament.
The India Open started on Jan. 13, 2026 and will run till Jan. 18, 2026.
Antonsen wrote, "Many i curious to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the 3rd consecutive year. Due to extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment I don't thinks its a place to host a badminton tournament. Crossing the fingers that it will be better in the Summer when the World Championships will take place in Delhi. As a result BWF once again has fined me 500 usd" [sic]
Screengrab from Anders Antonsen's Instagram Stories.
The 28-year-old also shared a screen shot of IQ Air, a website and an app that monitors the air quality, showing Delhi's poor AQI on his Instagram story.
Screengrab from Anders Antonsen's Instagram Stories.
Delhi will be host the 2026 Badminton World Championships from Aug. 17 to 23. Antonse's withdrawal from the India Open comes a day after his countrywoman Mia Blichfeldt slammed the playing conditions at the stadium.
Blichfeldt criticised the new venue of IG Stadium, saying the shift in halls has done little to address the "unhealthy surroundings" for players. The charges were firmly refuted by the Badminton Association of India.
"I am happy with the court conditions but not with health conditions," Blichfeldt told reporters.