Business NewsSportsBadminton: Anders Antonsen Withdraws From India Open Citing Delhi's Polluted Air
ADVERTISEMENT

Badminton: Anders Antonsen Withdraws From India Open Citing Delhi's Polluted Air

Antonsen's withdrawal comes a day after after his countrywoman Mia Blichfeldt had criticised the playing conditions of the venue.

14 Jan 2026, 04:08 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Anders Antonsen ranked is No. 2 in the world in men's singles. (Photo:&nbsp;Anders Antonsen/Instagram)</p></div>
Anders Antonsen ranked is No. 2 in the world in men's singles. (Photo: Anders Antonsen/Instagram)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Danish Badminton star Anders Antonsen has withdrawn from the ongoing India Open tournament citing Delhi's polluted air as the reason. Antonsen, ranked No. 2 in the world in men's singles, posted a story on his Instagram account where he wrote about his withdrawal from the tournament.

The India Open started on Jan. 13, 2026 and will run till Jan. 18, 2026.

Antonsen wrote, "Many i curious to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the 3rd consecutive year. Due to extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment I don't thinks its a place to host a badminton tournament. Crossing the fingers that it will be better in the Summer when the World Championships will take place in Delhi. As a result BWF once again has fined me 500 usd" [sic]

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screengrab from Anders Antonsen's Instagram Stories.</p></div>

Screengrab from Anders Antonsen's Instagram Stories.

The 28-year-old also shared a screen shot of IQ Air, a website and an app that monitors the air quality, showing Delhi's poor AQI on his Instagram story.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Screengrab from Anders Antonsen's Instagram Stories.</p></div>

Screengrab from Anders Antonsen's Instagram Stories.

Delhi will be host the 2026 Badminton World Championships from Aug. 17 to 23. Antonse's withdrawal from the India Open comes a day after his countrywoman Mia Blichfeldt slammed the playing conditions at the stadium.

Blichfeldt criticised the new venue of IG Stadium, saying the shift in halls has done little to address the "unhealthy surroundings" for players. The charges were firmly refuted by the Badminton Association of India.

"I am happy with the court conditions but not with health conditions," Blichfeldt told reporters.

ALSO READ

India Open: Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt Slams Playing Conditions At Stadium
Opinion
India Open: Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt Slams Playing Conditions At Stadium
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT