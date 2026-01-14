Badminton: Anders Antonsen Withdraws From India Open Citing Delhi's Polluted Air

Danish Badminton star Anders Antonsen has withdrawn from the ongoing India Open tournament citing Delhi's polluted air as the reason. Antonsen, ranked No. 2 in the world in men's singles, posted a story on his Instagram account where he wrote about his withdrawal from the tournament.

The India Open started on Jan. 13, 2026 and will run till Jan. 18, 2026.

Antonsen wrote, "Many i curious to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the 3rd consecutive year. Due to extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment I don't thinks its a place to host a badminton tournament. Crossing the fingers that it will be better in the Summer when the World Championships will take place in Delhi. As a result BWF once again has fined me 500 usd" [sic]