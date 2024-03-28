VIP Industries - Turnaround In Sight: Prabhudas Lilladher
Aiming for double digit revenue growth from Q4 FY24E
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We attended the analyst meet of VIP industries Ltd. wherein management unveiled plans on product innovation (new launches were on display; premiumisation, leadership and supply chain management.
On fruition, the revival strategy is likely to result in market share gains while Ebitda margin is likely to improve to 15% from H2 FY25E once warehousing, freight and accelerated spends on e-com stabilize.
We broadly maintain our estimates and expect sales/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 12%/37% over FY24E-FY26E on the back of said revival plan.
We upgrade VIP Industries to a Buy (earlier Hold) with a revised target price of Rs 603 (earlier Rs 589) after assigning a multiple of 33 times (earlier 38 times) as we roll forward to FY26E.
Our upgrade is driven by 30% correction over last six months and the ensuing valuation comfort (VIP trades at ~17% discount to its LPA history of past 10 years).
