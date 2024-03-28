VIP Industries - Turnaround In Sight: Prabhudas Lilladher

We attended the analyst meet of VIP industries Ltd. wherein management unveiled plans on product innovation (new launches were on display; premiumisation, leadership and supply chain management.

On fruition, the revival strategy is likely to result in market share gains while Ebitda margin is likely to improve to 15% from H2 FY25E once warehousing, freight and accelerated spends on e-com stabilize.

We broadly maintain our estimates and expect sales/Ebitda compound annual growth rate of 12%/37% over FY24E-FY26E on the back of said revival plan.