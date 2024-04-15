TCS Q4 Results Review - FY25 To Be Better But Not By Much: Nirmal Bang

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. retained its stance that FY25 will be a better year than FY24 and we think so too but not by much. 5.4% US$ revenue growth versus 4.1%. 1.8% compound quarter growth rate versus 0.6%. 

Despite better visibility compared to previous quarters, a 25% higher total contract value in FY24 (with better net new and more short cycle orders) and broader pick-up in growth across verticals, the management sounded cautious as it sees customers reducing scope of or pushing out existing contracts (especially those signed during the pandemic) due to macro uncertainty (interest rates, inflation, geopolitics, elections, regulations, etc).

TCS did not want to be drawn into a discussion on H1 versus H2 trajectory or when exactly the turn in demand would happen in FY25.

TCS revenue growth in Q4 FY24 in constant currency terms was up 1.1% QoQ - in line with our estimate while Ebit margin expansion of 100 basis points QoQ was better than our estimate by 40 bps. TCV of $13.2 billion (including one mega deal – Aviva) was a big positive and the highest in its history.

TCS stated that revenue could have been 50-100 bps higher had it not been for customers cutting back on existing projects.