SBI Life Insurance Q3 Results Review - VNB Above Estimates; Margins Contract 40bp YoY: Motilal Oswal
The decline in margin is primarily on account of change in product mix.
Motilal Oswal Report
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd.'s reported decent performance in Q3 FY24. Annual Premium Equivalent grew 13% YoY (22% beat), while Value of new business grew 11% YoY as margins contracted 40 bp YoY to 27.4%. profit after tax grew 6% YoY to Rs 3.2 billion (versus our estimate of Rs 4.0 billion, registering 20% miss).
In terms of New Business Premium, Group Savings and Unit Linked Insurance Plan witnessed a healthy YoY growth of 54% and 16%, respectively, while Par savings declined 17% YoY in Q3FY24. The protection business was flat YoY.
We expect SBI Life Insurance to deliver 18% compound annual gowth rate in APE over FY23-26E, thus enabling a 16.4% VNB CAGR. RoEV is expected to stay at around ~20%. We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,700 (2.3 times September 26E enterprice value).
