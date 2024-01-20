Reliance Industries, HUL, UltraTech, Supreme Industries, Metro Brand & More Q3 Results Review: HDFC Securities

HUL - Weak demand; recovery to be gradual

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. reported 2% underlying volume growth (in-line; four-year compound annual growth rate at 3%) while value growth was flat due to passing on of benefits of softening raw material to consumers.

The demand environment has remained challenging, witnessing only gradual recovery due to-

erratic monsoon, delayed winter; subdued festive season; and slower-than-expected recovery in rural.

Urban markets continued to grow ahead of rural while premium portfolio outperformance over mass has sustained (more than 2.5 times year-to-date-24).

Value growth will remain muted in the near term. While home care and beauty and personal care saw mid-single-digit volume growth, food and refreshment volumes declined in low-single digits.

Given the benign input cost environment, local competitive intensity continues to remain high. HUL continued to reinvest the benefits of gross margin expansion (~400 bps YoY) through-

higher advertising and promotion spending (up 33%); capability building; and an increase in royalty rate.

As a result, Ebitdam was up a modest 10bps at 23.3%. We model a gradual recovery in demand. We cut our FY24-26 EPS estimates by 2-3% and value the stock at 47 times P/E on Dec-25E EPS to derive a target price of Rs 2,550. Maintain 'Reduce'.