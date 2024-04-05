RBI Monetary Policy Review - Status Quo Policy: Dolat Capital

Monetary Policy Committee has voted in majority (five out of six) for no change in rate – repo rate at 6.5% and five out of six members voted to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation stance to ensure inflation progressively aligns to the target.

Although, there is a softening in core inflation (both goods and services), but uncertainties in food prices would continue to weigh on the headline inflation trajectory.

Nimble and flexible management of liquidity conditions would continue to align inflation at the targeted level of 4%.