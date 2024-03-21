Metal, Mining Sector Check - Some Relief From Steel Input Prices: Prabhudas Lilladher
Better industrial output data from China has raised hopes of recovery again while domestic market is awaiting elections.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Indian Benchmark hot rolled coil price declined 0.2% week-on-week to Rs 52,600/tonne. Spot spreads for the week increased 6% week-on-week to Rs 21,953/tonne owing to a sharp decline in coking coal prices.
Chinese HRC price was flat week-on-week at $540/t while European HRC price declined 1% week-on-week to $590/tonne. Spot spreads for China and Europe increased 19% and 10% respectively to $147/tonne and $197/tonne due to sharp decline in input prices.
Coking coal price declined 6.4% week-on-week to $270/tonne as on March 19, and declined further to $262/tonne today. Iron ore prices declined 4.5% week-on-week to $104/tonne.
