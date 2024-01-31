Mahindra Financial Services Q3 Results Review - Asset Quality, Net Interest Margins Improved: IDBI Capital
There were added volumes in Q3 FY24 on the back of festive spending.
IDBI Capital Report
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.'s reported improvement in net interest margin led by increase in yields. Management maintained the guidance of NIMs at 7% for FY25. Asset quality improved with gross stage-III at 4.0% versus 4.3% QoQ backed by higher write offs.
Assets under management growth remains strong at 25.5% YoY versus 27% (Q2 FY24); we expect 19% compound annual growth rate (FY23-26) AUM growth. Net interest income grew by 8% QoQ led by improvement in NIMs. Pre-provision operating profit grew by 13% QoQ led by lower opex (up 3%QoQ).
However, Profit after tax increased by 135% QoQ led by decline in provisions (down 48% QoQ). Management guided on track to achieve vision 2025 of ~2.5% return on assets (achieved 2.3% FY23). We have moved to FY26E estimates and expect earning per share to grow at 15% CAGR (FY23-26).
We maintain ‘Buy’ on Mahindra Finance with target price of Rs 345 (earlier Rs 330), valuing it at two times price/adjusted book value FY26E adjusted book value.
