Mahanagar Gas - No Red Flags: ICICI Securities

Maharashtra State Road Transport’s plan to add ~800 new buses, higher conversion run rates of compressed natural gas and stronger price competitiveness versus alternate fuels should drive stronger volume growth going forward.

We factor in 5–6% volume growth for Mahanagar Gas Ltd. over the medium term.

We see some moderation in margins over the next two-three years, and estimate Ebitda/standard cubic metre of Rs 14.7/13.4/12.7 for FY24/25/26.

At its current market price, Mahanagar Gas trades at 9.9 times FY25E and 9.7 times FY26E earnings per share, which is at a steep discount to peers.

The current correction provides an attractive opportunity to enter the stock, with our target price of Rs 1,545, implying an 17% upside.