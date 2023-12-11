Kansai Nerolac - Making Right Moves In Competitive Environment: Prabhudas Lilladher

Kansai Nerolac has been taking all the right steps, however valuations at 27.2 times FY26 are factoring in expected increase in competition and consequent threat to market share and profitability post Grasim’s entry.

We believe improving sales traction and profitability in Industrial paints (45% of sales), could be a saving grace given for Kansai Nerolac given parent’s strength in industrial paints.

We estimate 27.9% profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-26 and 13.3% CAGR over FY24-26.

Retain accumulate with target price of Rs 370 based on 32 times Sept25 earnings per share (Rs 351 earlier based on 32 times FY25 EPS).