Just Dial Shares Gets 'Buy' Upgrade From ICICI Securities Post Q3 Results — Check Target Price

The brokerage notes that clarity on cash distribution to shareholders remains pending but sees the current valuation as a compelling entry point.

14 Jan 2026, 01:14 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
In Q3 FY26, Just Dial reported 6.4% YoY revenue growth, with Ebitda margin expanding by 102 basis points YoY. (Photo source: Justdial)
In Q3 FY26, Just Dial reported 6.4% YoY revenue growth, with Ebitda margin expanding by 102 basis points YoY, driven by lower employee costs following headcount reductions in Q2.
