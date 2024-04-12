IT Q4 Results Preview - No Major Relief From Q3; Slow Revenue Growth, Steady Margins: Anand Rathi
Mid- and small-caps continue to outperform larger peers
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Anand Rathi Report
From the previous quarter, no growth acceleration or deceleration seen in S&P 500 sectoral components. So, trading multiples for Indian IT are likely to hold at current levels.
Budgets are likely to be flattish but FY25 is starting on a better note from a growth standpoint: larger order backlog, steady (to potentially declining) interest-rate environment, and expectations of fewer deal cancellations ahead.
Despite these, delayed recovery expectations are leading to a ~2% estimate cut.
The median IT sector FY26e price-to-earning is now 24 times (unchanged from Q3), with FY25e PE at 28 times (unchanged).
In comparison, the Nifty-50 is trading at 18 times FY26e PE.
Top picks: Persistent Systems Ltd., Cyient Ltd., Mastek Ltd.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
IT, Telecom Q4 Result Preview - Uncertainty Still Persists, Recovery Expected: Axis Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.