IT, Internet, BPO, KPO Q4 Preview - Sustained Furloughs, Flat Spending To Weigh On Growth: Dolat Capital

We anticipate another subdued quarter with revenue growth of -1.5% to +1.4% QoQ in constant currency terms amongst our tier-I IT names, and 2.3% to 4.9% CC growth for tier-II names for Q4 FY24E, amid delayed revenue conversion and muted demand environment.

Ebit margin is expected to improve sequentially for most IT companies driven by cost optimisation initiatives partially offset by sustained furloughs impact and will see QoQ movement of -50 basis points to +210 bps in Q4 FY24E.

Our interactions with industry participants indicate banking, financial services and insurance and communication, media and technology continue to reflect pain especially in U.S. led by weak macro environment as well as cost cutting program as highlighted by large banks such as Barclays, Citibank, etc. in their earning’s call.