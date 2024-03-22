IndusInd Bank - Well Placed On Growth, Net Interest Margin, Asset Quality Troika: ICICI Securities

We believe IndusInd Bank Ltd. is ripe for re-rating. The bank is well placed on current interest rate cycle and should have broadly stable net interest margin trajectory, unlike peers which are likely to see NIM compression.

The bank has relatively less reliance on unsecured personal / gold loans (no end use monitoring, current key concern of the regulator) and the growth is likely to be driven by niche domains. In our view, the bank is likely to report amongst the highest net interest income /pre-provision operating profit growth for FY24-26E, versus peers.

It is also one of the few banks in the coverage to see rising return on asset over FY23-26E versus moderating return on asset for the system.