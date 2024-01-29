Indostar Capital Q3 Results Review - Improvement In CV Business Momentum; Sell-Downs In SME: Motilal Oswal

Valuation and view

Indostar has strategically prioritised the expansion of its loan book in the used CV and affordable housing finance segments. It anticipates that a reinforced management team, enhanced processes, and a favorable economic climate will serve as catalysts for growth in these segments.

With the sell-downs of stressed Corporate and SME loans to asset reconstruction company, both of these segments now contribute only ~14% of the total assets under management mix. It has made conservative provisions on stressed loans, and we expect credit costs at ~1.2 in each of FY25 and FY26.

Over the last two quarters, Indostar has made some sound business decisions, which can help this franchise make a turnaround. The risk-reward is favorable at 0.7 times FY26E price/book value.

We have a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 245 (based on 0.9 times FY26E book value per share).