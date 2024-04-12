India Pharma Q4 Results Preview - U.S. To Drive Performance: Systematix
Systematix Research Report
We expect Q4 earnings performance to be driven by growth in the U.S. India branded formulation growth for most players will remain in the high single digit to low double digit range.
Based on AIOCD AWACS, India pharma market grew by 9% during the quarter. For the acute focussed names, domestic sales will witness QoQ weakness on account of seasonality. In the US, we haven't seen any notable / meaningful new product launches from companies in our coverage, but we might still see a positive trajectory on QoQ basis driven by gRevlimid market share expansion.
Mild cost pressure on account of rising freight cost (Red sea) may be offset by selective softening in active pharma ingredient prices.
