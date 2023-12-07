Happiest Minds - Higher For Longer: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage With An 'Add' Rating

We estimate Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. will grow its revenue and earnings per share at 21% compound annual growth rate and 24% CAGR respectively over FY24-26E, which is in line with the mid-tier average (ranging from 9% to 27% EPS CAGR) over the same period.

Happiest Minds’ valuation is higher than peers average with price-to-earning growth at 1.8 times as compared to peers at 1.5 times which is factoring in ‘higher for longer’ revenue growth.

Based on reverse-discounted cash flow at current market price, the implied USD revenue growth for the company over FY23-38E is 16.5%.

Happiest Minds’ valuation premium to the NIFTY IT index is at the lowest level and its valuation premium to larger high-growth peers (Persistent Systems Ltd., Globant, and Endava) has also converged.