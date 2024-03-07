Gulf Oil Lubricants India - Focus On Volume Growth, Market Share Gain: Motilal Oswal

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd., a Hinduja Group subsidiary, is a prominent player in the Indian Lubricants Industry. As part of Gulf Oil International, Gulf Oil Lubricants benefits from global brand ownership.

Specialising in automotive and industrial lubricants, Gulf Oil Lubricants holds a significant position in both B2B and B2C (60% of volumes) markets.

Gulf Oil Lubricants exports to over 25 plus countries across the globe, contributing to ~5% of its annual turnover. The company has achieved significant growth, recording two-three times the industry average within the lubricant sector.