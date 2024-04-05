FPIs Continue Buying Momentum In March 2024: IDBI Capital
Foreign Portfolio Investment were buyers in equity segment with inflow of Rs 15 billion in Feb-24 as against outflow of Rs 257 billion in Jan-24.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Foreign Portfolio Investment were buyers in equity segment with inflow of Rs 15 billion in Feb-24 as against outflow of Rs 257 billion in Jan-24. And thus, FY24 inflow year-to-date stands at Rs 1,731 billion as against outflow of Rs 376 billion in FY23.
Sector wise, financial services, construction, fmcg, media and telecommunication, oil and gas, power, metals and materials sector witnessed outflow by Rs 100 billion, Rs 45 billion, Rs 45 billion, Rs 44 billion, Rs 35 billion, Rs 15 billion, Rs 7 billion and Rs 6 billion and other sectors such as consumer service, IT, auto, healthcare, capital goods, consumer durables and real estate witnessed inflow by Rs 75 billion, Rs 57 billion, Rs 55 billion, Rs 52 billion, Rs 39 billion, Rs 15 billion and Rs 14 billion and Rs 4 billion respectively.
In FY24 maximum FPI inflow was seen in capital goods, auto, consumer services, financial services and diversified and outflow was seen in metals, fmcg and oil and gas.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.