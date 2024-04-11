FMCG And Retail Q4 FY24 Result Preview - Subdued Demand Environment Persists: Axis Securities
Gross margins are expected to expand as raw material prices remain stable.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Reports
FMCG
FMCG companies under our coverage are expected to experience subdued performance as the demand environment continues to remain muted. Revenue growth will primarily be driven by volume growth in the low to mid-single digits, mainly propelled by price cuts and increases in grammage, with raw material inflation easing off.
Easing inflation, a strong festive season, higher government spending ahead of the general election, and increased urban remittances will define future growth momentum in rural areas.
Retail
The overall revenue growth trend for the Retail sector is expected to vary, reflecting a mixed bag as discretionary spending continues to remain subdued. Premium retailers such as Trent and Ethos are anticipated to perform better than value retailers.
Regarding margins, we foresee a mixed performance, with value retailers, footwear, and quick-service restaurant players likely to experience more margin pressure due to subdued same-store sales growth performance and increased upfront costs associated with store openings.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.