Finolex Industries Q3 Review - Stretched Valuations Compel Us To Maintain A 'Sell' Rating: Yes Securities

Finolex Industries Ltd. registered strong volumes of 81,312 tonne, a degrowth of 10%YoY (high-base) and a robust growth of 29%QoQ (three-year compound annual growth rate stood at 14%), driven by plumbing and sanitation pipes.

Pipes average selling price declined to Rs 122/kilogram from Rs 136/kg in the previous quarter owing to fall in PVC resin prices. Consequently, Ebit/kg came in at Rs 9.1 as against Rs 10.7 in Q2 FY24. Resin business continued to remain under pressure wherein volumes declined by 32%YoY and grew by 17% QoQ (low base).

The ASP of this segment stood at Rs 73/kg, a decline of Rs 6/kg on sequential basis. Ebit/kg came in at Rs 7.1 versus Rs 5.4 in the previous quarter. Overall Ebitda margins remained flattish on a sequential basis at 11.8%.