Equitas Small Finance Bank - Range-Bound RoA Delivery To Continue: Yes Securities
Ongoing earnings/return on equity downgrade cycle could end soon
Yes Securities Report
We see conclusion nearing for the ongoing earnings/return on equity downgrade cycle of Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd. which was caused by-
extended funding/deposit cost upcycle,
sharp decline in current account and savings account share,
lagged improvement in portfolio yield,
calibration of growth in the light of rate environment and LDR moderation and
sustained franchise building investments.
While we cut FY25/26 earnings by 5-7% in this update, it would likely mark the end of a significant downgrade cycle wherein earnings/RoE would have witnessed a cut of 10-15%/1-2% since start of the year.
