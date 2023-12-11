Emami - Mixed Demand Trend But Margins To Expand Further; Maintaining A 'Buy': Anand Rathi

With ~3% volume growth, Emami Ltd.’s H1 FY24’s revenue grew ~7%. The steep fall in input prices expanded the gross margin ~300 basis points, pushing up the Ebitda margin 200 bps.

Better seasonal demand and D2C brands should drive 8-10% domestic revenue growth. We reduce FY24e/ 25e earnings per share 5/3% to factor in the weaker Q2, and roll over to FY26E.

We retain our 'Buy' with a higher 12-mpnth target P of Rs623, 28x FY26e EPS (earlier Rs572, 28x FY25e EPS).

Key risks: Failure of launches, unwarranted or pricey acquisitions, intense competition.