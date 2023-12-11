Cyient - Balancing The Right Mix: IDBI Capital
In the near term the company expects margins to improve led by efficiency, rate hikes and productivity (which will enable to maintain 16% margins in short term)
IDBI Capital Report
The key highlight of Cyient Ltd.'s Analyst Meet was that the company aims to grow services revenues at a compound annual growth rate of 10%-20% over next three-five years. The growth will be led by aerospace, energy, auto and connectivity.
Further, Cyient aspires to improve services margins to 18-20% over the medium to long term (from current 16%). However, we have built in a conservative estimate for revenues (12% CAGR over FY23-FY26E).
In addition, we have built in a marginal expansion in group Ebit margins of 40 basis points leading to an adjusted profit after tax to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% over FY23-FY26E.
Considering, aerospace and energy tailwind we upgrade the stock from 'Hold' to 'Buy'.
We have moved to FY26E estimates and revise the target price to Rs 2,245 (25 times FY26E earnings per share) versus our target price of Rs 1,915.
