Conversations With QSR Chains In Chennai: ICICI Securities

In this report, we highlight on-the-ground interactions with area / store managers of certain quick-service restaurant brands in Chennai.

We delve further by interacting with dine-in consumers to understand their choice and preference of brands and their average wallet share to these brands on dine-in / delivery. We believe

market competition is fierce from local players on price points and brands are competing closely through attractive combos and offers; the regions are witnessing growth with improved average daily sales and average transacting value through improved dine-in and delivery compared to YoY and QoQ (KFC, Popeyes, PH, Dominos); IPL may be an add-on growth factor to improve the ticket size further in Q1 FY25 with consumers preferring to order their meal at home and attractive combos, discounts (eg: KFC lunch combo) and new product launches (flavours) are benefiting brands with improved consumer confidence, rising growth and ADS.

We remain constructive on Jubilant FoodWorks and Sapphire Foods India Ltd.