Conversations With QSR Chains In Chennai: ICICI Securities
In this report, we highlight on-the-ground interactions with area / store managers of certain quick-service restaurant brands in Chennai.
We delve further by interacting with dine-in consumers to understand their choice and preference of brands and their average wallet share to these brands on dine-in / delivery. We believe
market competition is fierce from local players on price points and brands are competing closely through attractive combos and offers;
the regions are witnessing growth with improved average daily sales and average transacting value through improved dine-in and delivery compared to YoY and QoQ (KFC, Popeyes, PH, Dominos);
IPL may be an add-on growth factor to improve the ticket size further in Q1 FY25 with consumers preferring to order their meal at home and
attractive combos, discounts (eg: KFC lunch combo) and new product launches (flavours) are benefiting brands with improved consumer confidence, rising growth and ADS.
We remain constructive on Jubilant FoodWorks and Sapphire Foods India Ltd.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.