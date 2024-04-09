Container Corp. - Commissioning Of DFC To Drive The Containerized Cargo Movement: Motilal Oswal

Domestic container volumes for Container Corp grew 11% YoY in 9M FY24, while EXIM volumes rose 6% YoY during the same period. Weak trade volumes due to the geopolitical headwinds hit EXIM volumes.

We expect domestic operations to scale up (35% contribution in 9M FY24) due to the addition of new services/ commodities for multiple sectors, and a strong network of terminals. Further, strategic initiatives such as addition of FMCG-led cargo, deployment of LNG trucks, partnerships for solar energy products, etc., are likely to result in higher double-digit growth for domestic cargo.