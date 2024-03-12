Consumer Sector Check - Demand Recovery Uncertain; Rabi Crop Appears Promising: Nirmal Bang
The outlook for the Rabi crop seems to be better than expected and there has been no adverse impact yet despite some unseasonal rain recently in Rajasthan
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
During our recent visits to the mandis (large trading market) in Jaipur, we learned that the outlook for the Rabi crop seems to be better than expected and there has been no adverse impact yet despite some unseasonal rain recently in Rajasthan.
Britannia Industries Ltd. and Parle are the most preferred brands in Biscuits with Parle being a key player in deep rural markets.
Demand environment, barring chocolates, still remains weak, but with likely good Rabi crop, demand outlook could recover post harvesting season in April 2024.
In the staples space, we remain positive on Britannia, Tata Consumer Products Ltd. and Gillette India Ltd. while in the discretionary space, we remain positive on United Breweries Ltd. and Westlife Foodworld Ltd.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.