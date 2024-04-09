Consumer Discretionary Q4 Results Preview- Alco-Bev Offer Respite, Paints, QSR Numbers To Be Weak: Nirmal Bang
Discretionary growth to outpace FMCG growth
Nirmal Bang Report
While the overall consumer sentiment remains muted, we expect our consumer discretionary coverage universe to grow by 7.1% YoY in Q4 FY24, driven by AlcoBev companies (~9.4% YoY growth).
Ebitda of our consumer discretionary coverage universe is expected to increase by 15.6% YoY while adjusted profit after tax is expected to increase by 18.3% YoY. Excluding Alco-Bev companies, we expect Ebitda growth of ~8.2%.
We expect the Alco-Bev space to perform relatively better compared to other subsectors with United Breweries Ltd. (our top pick in the discretionary segment) leading the growth.
