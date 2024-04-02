Cement Channel Check - Price Hikes Announced Across Regions; Implementation Is Key: Anand Rathi
Our top picks are Dalmia Bharat and Birla Corporation, among large caps, we prefer Shree Cement and UltraTech Cement
Anand Rathi Report
Cement demand in April may be impacted by stocking in March (year-end targets), labour shortages due to Holi and Lok Sabha elections.
Per dealers, while price hikes have been announced across regions along with withdrawal of year-end discounts, whether the same would sustain is key.
Our top picks are Dalmia Bharat Ltd. and Birla Corporation Ltd. Among large caps, we prefer Shree Cement Ltd. and UltraTech Cement Ltd. (not rated).
