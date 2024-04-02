Bandhan Bank - On The Path To Recovery; To Diversify Loan Book Further: Motilal Oswal

Bandhan Bank has recently hired several key management personnel to drive its overall business performance. The management bandwidth has thus expanded with the onboarding of Mr Rajinder Kumar Babbar – ED and Chief Business Officer, Mr Ratan Kumar Kesh – ED and Chief Operating Officer, Mr Santosh Nair – Head Consumer Lending and Mortgages, and Mr Rajeev Mantri – CFO.

The bank now has two Executive Directors on the Board versus the regulatory requirement of having a minimum of one ED.

We expect Bandhan Bank to deliver steady improvement in return on asset/return on equity to about 2%/17% by FY26, driven by loan growth recovery, moderation in credit costs, and largely stable margins.

We reiterate our Neutral rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 220 (based on 1.3 times FY26E ABV).