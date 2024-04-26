Bajaj Finance, Macrotech Developers, IndusInd Bank, Cyient, Zensar Q4 Results Review: HDFC Securities

Bajaj Finance - operating efficiencies to offset margin pressure

Bajaj Finance Ltd. reported a mixed set of earnings with robust assets under management (+34% YoY) despite a regulatory embargo on select products, offset by sharp net interest margin compression (21 bps) and elevated credit costs (1.6% annualised).

While the regulatory embargo led to muted traction in customer acquisitions and loan volumes, a shift towards secured assets helped drive loan growth. On the back of its omnichannel strategy, the widest product suite and focus on cross-selling, we believe Bajaj Finance is poised for ~23% AUM compound annual growth rate over the medium term, while also simultaneously delivering steady profitability.

We tweak our earnings by 2-4% for FY25E-FY26E to reflect the management guidance of NIM compression and higher credit costs for FY25; maintain Buy with a revised RI-based target price of Rs 8,810 (implied 27 times FY26 earnings per share; 4.9 times March-26 adjusted book value per share.