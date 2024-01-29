AU Small Finance Bank Q3 Results Review - Elevated Opex, Credit Costs To Keep RoA At 1.6-1.7%: Axis Securities
Margin pressures, elevated opex and normlaising credit costs will continue to keep AU Small Finance Bank’s RoA/RoE range-bound between 1.6%/13-15% over FY24-25E
Axis Securities Report
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.'s advances growth was slower at 20/4% YoY/QoQ, owing to slower growth in the core segment (~60% mix) of wheels (5/-2% YoY/QoQ), MBL (+6/3% YoY/QoQ).
However, growth in home Loans (+44/5% YoY/QoQ), business banking (+56/11% YoY/QoQ) remained healthy.
Net interest income grew by 15/6% YoY, highe than our expectations owing to lower than expected net interest margin compression. Margins declined by ~6 basis points and stood at 5.5% in Q3 FY24.
Non-interest income growth was primarily driven by healthy fee income (+33/4% YoY/QoQ). Opex growth was elevated (+25/9% YoY/QoQ) to reflect the investment phase resulting in cost-income ratio of 63% versus 61.3% QoQ.
Credit costs (calculated) stood at 96 bps versus 24/71 bpsYoY/QoQ. Profit after tax degrew by 4/7% YoY/QoQ.
AU Small Finance Bank's gross non-performing asset increased to 1.98% versus 1.91% QoQ, owing to higher slippages from the credit card portfolio and slower recoveries from core states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh owing to state elections.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
