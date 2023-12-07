ACE - Ready To Take Advantage Of The Infrastructure Boom: Anand Rathi Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy' Rating

Well Diversified Product Portfolio

Action Construction Equipment Ltd. boasts a diversified portfolio encompassing various segments, including cranes, construction equipment, material handling equipment, and agricultural machinery. These versatile assets find application in diverse sectors such as construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture. Notably, ACE holds the title of the world's largest manufacturer of pick and carry cranes, commanding a remarkable 63% market share in the mobile cranes segment within the country.

Furthermore, the company dominates the domestic tower cranes segment with a majority market share exceeding 60%.