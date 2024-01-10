Tribeca Developers Raises Rs 200 Crore From HDFC Capital For Luxury Housing Project In Mumbai

Pranav P Tejookaya, CEO & Managing Director, Tejukaya Group, said, "It has always been my dream to build a global landmark on this land parcel that has been in our family for over 90 years. What could be better than tying up with Tribeca, the makers of Trump Towers, and HDFC Capital, to achieve that goal?"

Currently, Tribeca is developing over 6 million square feet of branded residential projects in India with a sale value of Rs 6,000 crore and has a development pipeline of over 4 million square feet.