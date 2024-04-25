Sumadhura Group To Develop Housing Projects In Bengaluru With Rs 6,000 Crore Revenue Potential

Madhusudhan said, "Our experience of over two decades in south-east Bengaluru has provided invaluable insights into the region's growth trajectory. That knowledge, coupled with the booming demand in the residential market fuelled majorly by the IT sector, gives us the required push and enough confidence to strengthen our footprint in this emerging high-promise market."

Sumadhura Group has completed around 50 projects comprising of 11 million square feet of residential and commercial projects in the last 30 years. The momentum continues with over 40 million square feet of additional development currently underway or in the planning stages, encompassing residential, commercial, and warehousing projects.