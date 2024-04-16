RERA Court Issues Rs 6 Lakh Fine On Vatika For Violating Builder-Buyer Agreement

"The Authority establishes the violation of Section 13 of the Act 2016 on the part of Vatika Limited and hereby imposes a penalty under Section 61 of Rs 1 lakh in each complaint and further directs the promoter to execute the registered buyer's agreement as per the model agreement provided in the Real Estate Regulation and Development Rules 2017 within 30 days from the order failing which the Authority shall be bound to invoke penal action under Section 63," said the order.