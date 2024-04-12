Realty Sector Market Size Jumps 73% Since 2015 To Reach $482 Billion: CII-Knight Frank

Gulam Zia, Senior Executive Director, Research, Advisory, Infrastructure, and Valuation, Knight Frank India, said, "In the coming decade, India's economic ascent will be marked by an unprecedented surge, with the real estate sector poised to be a cornerstone of this transformative journey."

Fuelled by burgeoning wealth, robust consumer spending, infrastructural advancements, entrepreneurial fervor, and strategic initiatives like 'Make in India', Zia said the country stands on the brink of a profound economic evolution.