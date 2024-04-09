Housing Sales Up 68% So Far In 2024 On Higher Volumes, Price Rise: Report

Vikas Wadhawan, Group Chief Financial Officer of REA India and Business Head of PropTiger.com, said, "Growth in housing sales both in volume and value terms augurs well for the overall economy as more than 200 ancillary industries, including cement and steel, are dependent on the real estate sector."

In terms of area, housing sales surged 63% to 162 million square feet in the first quarter of this calendar year from 99 million square feet in the corresponding period of the previous year.