CREDAI, NAREDCO Urge RBI To Cut Interest Rate In June Policy To Boost Housing Demand

Housing.com CEO Dhruv Agarwala said, "The RBI leaving the repo rate unchanged for the seventh time in a row amid improving growth numbers and moderating inflation augurs well for the real estate sector in India. Not only would this reflect in stability in housing loans but also in property prices since the cost of borrowing would remain stable for developers as well."

Property consultant Vestian CEO Shrinivas Rao said, "Stable repo rates for more than a year have brought certainty into the real estate market. However, rate cuts are expected in the second half of 2024 if the inflation falls under the upper limit of 4%, set by RBI."

Real estate developers hailed the decision to maintain stability in the interest rate regime but demanded a reduction in the upcoming policy.