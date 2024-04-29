Ultratech Cement, UCO Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Tata Chemicals Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Ultratech Cement, UCO Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp (Standalone), Tata Chemicals, will be among the major companies to report their fourth quarter earnings on Monday.

Ultratech Cement is expected to post net income Rs 2,123 crore and a revenue Rs 20,084 crore for the three months till March, according to analysts' estimates by Bloomberg.

Tata Chemicals is expected to have a net income of Rs 182 crore and an estimated revenue of Rs 3,873 crore, according to analysts' estimates by Bloomberg.

Trent Ltd., KPI Technologies Ltd., Birla Soft Ltd., PNB Housing Finance (Standalone), KFIN Technologies (Standalone), Can Fin Homes Ltd., Shoppers Stop Ltd., Vesuvius India Ltd., Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Rossari Biotech Ltd., and Gillette India Ltd., will also announce their quarterly results.