UltraTech Q4 Preview: Profit Likely To Be Strong Despite Sequential Price Weakness

Brokerages expect UltraTech to post a 9–10% volume growth on a year- on-year basis.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. expects UltraTech to post a 9% YoY and 26% quarter-on-quarter increase in volumes, which would be broadly in line with the industry growth rate.

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. expects volume to grow 10% YoY to 34 million tonnes due to the uptick in volumes since mid-quarter. The brokerage said the cement maker is well-placed to capitalise on the strong volume growth in the domestic markets, given the company's brownfield expansions that are expected to take total grey cement producing capacity to 192 MT per annum by fiscal 2026.

Rising focus on green energy to reduce power and fuel costs. UltraTech's strong balance sheet with Rs 700-crore net cash by fiscal 2026 will help keep avenues of inorganic growth open for the company, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.