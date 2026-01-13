Tata Elxsi Q3 Results: Profit Down By Nearly A Third On New Labour Code Impact

Tata Elxsi Ltd. reported a 29.7% decline in net profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, missing analysts' estimates, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company's consolidated bottom line for the quarter ended September fell to Rs 109 crore from Rs 155 crore in the previous quarter. Analysts polled on Bloomberg had estimated the bottom line at Rs 174 crore.

Tata Elxsi made a one-time provision of Rs 96 crore on account of the new labour codes, as per the filing.

The revenue rose 3.8% sequentially to Rs 953 crore from Rs 918 crore. The consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg was of Rs 950 crore.

The earnings before interest and tax, or EBIT, saw a 17.4% advance to Rs 199 crore as against Rs 170 crore in the preceding quarter.

The EBIT margin stood at 20.9% versus 18.5% in the previous quarter.