Tata Elxsi Shares Fall The Most In Three Months After Q4 Profit Miss

Tata Elxi Ltd.'s shares fell on Wednesday after its fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates. The net profit of the engineering, research and development firm fell 4.6% to Rs 196.9 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2024. That compares to the Rs 207.37 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

“Fiscal 2024 was a year of consistent operational performance with a revenue growth of 13% despite macroeconomic uncertainties,” Manoj Raghavan, chief executive officer at Tata Elxsi, said in a statement.

“We have done well to maintain the industry-leading Ebitda margin at 29.5% for the year, even as we continued to expand our talent base with a net addition of 1,535 Elxsians through the year.”

As of March 31, Tata Elxsi had an overall headcount of 13,399 employees, with an attrition rate of 12.4% on a trailing 12-month basis.